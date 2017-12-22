Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Dense fog occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh where Hamirpur recorded the lowest temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological said today.

The weather was dry over other parts of the state and there was no significant change in the night and day temperatures, it said.

The MeT has forecast shallow to moderate fog at some places in the state tomorrow. PTI SMI KJ .

