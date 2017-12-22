New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Cyber terrorism and the impact of social media on society will be discussed in detail by top police officers at a three-day conference to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early January.

The conference of DGPs and IGPs will be held on January 6-8, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

To be held at the BSF academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, the meet will be attended by police officers of the rank of DGP and IGP from all states and central police organisations and they will deliberate on cyber terrorism, the impact of social media on society, cross-border terrorism, radicalisation of the youth, besides a host of other issues.

While the prime minister is expected to speak on new-age crimes like cyber terrorism and radicalisation of the youth, the home minister will give an assessment on the internal security situation, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will talk about cross-border terrorism, a home ministry official said.

About 250 senior police officers are expected to attend the conclave, which will discuss issues such as the security situation in the major combat theatres of Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism (LWE), and the Northeast.

Issues of curbing blackmoney and narcotics in the wake of demonetisation were also expected to be on the agenda, the official said.

The implementation and activation of decisions taken at previous conferences will also be reviewed during the meeting.

The subject of issuing and cancelling of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of non- governmental organisations and others could also be on the agenda.

The DGPs/IGPs conference is an annual affair where senior police officials of the states and the Centre meet and discuss issues.

The Modi government has been organising it outside the national capital since it came to power.

The last three conferences have been held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Hyderabad. PTI ACB ABH .

