produce:Raj Guv to varsities Udaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh today asked agriculture universities and experts to not just confine themselves only to research for increasing agriculture produce.

He said that the scholars and experts should also study the market trends so that farmers can get beneficial price of their agriculture produce.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology here, Singh said that experts should research and work on agriculture economy in the interest of farmers and the universities should play a role for maintaining a balance between farmer and market.

He awarded gold medals to meritorious students in the function which was attended by state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria and others. PTI Corr SDA KJ .

