Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has deployed as many as 144 gate counsellors at sensitive unmanned level crossings to avoid accidents, an official today said.

The persons engaged as "Gate Mitras" would alert road users about the approaching trains and ask them to remain vigilant, the official said.

Gate Mitras have been appointed for 10 crossings in Khurda Road Division, 68 in Sambalpur Division and 66 in Waltair Railway Division where road traffic is high.

This arrangement will be in place until all unmanned level crossings are converted into manned gates, limited height subways or Road Over Bridges (ROB), depending on their feasibility.

These gate counsellors will be available at the gates round-the-clock wearing fluorescent safety jackets and will also report any misbehaviour and obstructions, including lodging of FIR against road users who violate rules.

The official said that the deployment of Gate Mitras is a temporary measure as all unmanned gates will be eliminated by 2018. PTI AAM JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.