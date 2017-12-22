New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) To enhance standards of cleanliness on beaches, the environment ministry has launched a pilot project for its clean-up and development.

Minister of State for Environment and Forests Mahesh Sharma, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said that under the project, each state or union territory has been asked to nominate a beach which will be funded through the ongoing Integrated Coastal Management Programme.

"With the prime objective of enhancing standards of cleanliness, upkeep and basic amenities at beaches, the ministry has launched a pilot project for beach clean-up and development, also striving for the 'Blue Flag' certification for such identified beaches," Sharma said.

The 'Blue Flag' is a certification by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) that a beach, Marina or sustainable boating tourism operator, meets its stringent standards.

"All the coastal states have nominated the pilot beaches in their receptive territories including Goa.

"Formal nominations are, however, awaited from the coastal UTs -- Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andamanan and Nicobar," he said. PTI TDS KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.