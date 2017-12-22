Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) The police has arrested four people for allegedly involving in two cases of armed robbery and seized looted property worth lakhs of rupees from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said today.

Acting on a complaint filed by two persons -- both residents of Singhpora in Baramulla -- the police team arrested the four people identified as Nissar Ahmad Rather alias Chilaikalan, Mohammad Dilawar Dar, Basharat Ahmad Sheikh and Adil Hussain Khan, they said.

"The police has solved a dacoity case and arrested a gang of four persons involved in the crime, besides recovering the looted property worth lakhs of rupees," a police spokesperson said.

According to the complaint, four armed masked men barged into the houses of two people on the intervening night of December 10 and 11 and allegedly held the family members at ransom.

"The complaint further reads that the dacoits tied the members of the family with rope and also allegedly attempted molestation of one woman in one of the houses. The dacoits looted jewelry, mobile phones from both the houses," the spokesperson said.

On the instance of the accused persons, all the looted property estimated to be worth Rs 11 lakh has been seized from different places.

The weapons used in committing the offences have also been seized, he said. PTI MIJ KJ .

