New Delhi, Dec 22 PTI) The government is committed to build infrastructure for a faster economic growth with active participation of the private sector, Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said today.

In this respect, the minister said, the capital market has to play a vital role for mobilising necessary capital for investment and to promote businesses.

Speaking at an event organised by industry body Assocham, he said a very few small investors actually invest after they gain a deep understanding of risks, returns and liquidity aspects.

"This is where the interest of a majority of the small investors need to be taken care of...," he said.

Therefore, in respect of investments of small savers, particularly in the capital market, the moral responsibility of intermediaries increases towards protecting their interest by reducing the probabilities of unpredictable and highly prospective latent risks, the minister added. PTI BKS MKJ .

