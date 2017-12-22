of 2018 Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) The Haryana government has set a target of providing jobs to two lakh unemployed youth of the state by December 31 next year.

Under the initiative, employment would be provided to the youth in government and private sectors. Also, assistance would be given in getting loans for setting up ventures and making the youth self-employed, Haryana's Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nayab Singh said here today.

Presiding over a meeting with officers of his department, he suggested setting up 'Saksham Haryana Nigrani Kaksh' to monitor cases pertaining to providing loans to unemployed youth under the 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana' and jobs with the assistance of state government.

Apart from this, mega job fairs would be organised at 10 places in the state. This year, employment has been provided to 7,938 youth, he was quoted as saying in an official release here.

Singh said at present, 55,306 graduate and post-graduate youth have got themselves registered under the 'Saksham Yuva Yojana' of which 41,439 have been approved.

Of these approved registered youth, employment has been provided to 32,284 in various departments of the state government and unemployment allowance was being given to about 25,000 youth, the minister said. PTI SUN NSD .

