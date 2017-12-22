Indore, Dec 22 (PTI) Put into bat, India posted a mammoth 260 for 5 against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International here today.

Rohit Sharma smashed the joint fastest century en route to his 43-ball 118, while KL Rahul blasted 89 off 49 balls to anchor the innings.

This is the joint second highest total in T20Is.

Brief Score: India: 260 for 5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 118; Thisara Perera 2/49). PTI ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.