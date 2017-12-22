Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today nominated Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's younger brother, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, as a member of the legislative council, an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said Vohra, exercising his powers under sub-section (6) of section 50 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, nominated Tassaduq Hussain Mufti as a member of the legislative council against the seat available in the council.

The governor also accepted the resignation of Syed Farooq Andrabi, minister of state for haj and aquaf, who resined from the council of ministers citing "personal reasons". PTI AB ABH .

