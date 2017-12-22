New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Union minister Prakash Javadekar has found a unique way to avoid cellphone radiation -- attaching a handset receiver to mobile phone to make and pick calls.

As he arrived at the Parliament complex today to attend proceedings during the winter session, the HRD minister was seen using a purple land-line receiver, which was attached to his mobile phone through a cable.

The sight of the senior minister using the receiver caught the attention of camera persons who clicked photographs of him talking through it. PTI GJS SLB TIR .

