Ranchi, Dec 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said today that his government will establish a world-class skill development centre at Ranchi at the cost of Rs 60 crore.

The skill development centre will be developed with the help of a Singapore-based company ITE, he said.

The children of Jharkhand will make their mark at the international level after going through skill training in the modern centre, he said while addressing a programme here.

Das said that the youth of Jharkhand are honest, simple and very laborious, and after a skill up, they could do wonders across the world.

Keeping this in view, the Jharkhand government has increased its budget up to Rs 700 crore for skill development, he said. PTI IKD PVR SBN .

