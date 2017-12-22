New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Reliance Jio's latest 'Happy New Year' plans will offer over 1 GB 4G data daily for 28 days at a starting price of Rs 199 along with unlimited free calls, SMSes and access to its mobile apps, as per market sources.

As per the company's new chart, which is expected to be rolled out tonight, Jio is adding two new plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 299 with 28 days validity.

The Rs 199 plan will offer 1.2 GB of 4G data per day while Rs 299 plan will offer 2GB daily data. Both the plans will offer unlimited calls, SMSes and access to Jio apps which include music, movie, magazine and newspaper services.

Before these scheme, the daily data limit of 1 GB was offered by plans starting at Rs 309.

At present, Jio plan priced at Rs 149 comes with 28 days validity but offers only 4 GB data during the validity period along with 300 SMSes.

Jio had launched 'Happy New Year' offer in 2016, couple of months after starting commercial operations, under which it offered 1 GB of data free for 90 days along with unlimited free calls and SMSes even during roaming along with access to Jio apps.

Jio offers low cost monthly plan for Rs 150 to JioPhone users. PTI PRS ABM .

