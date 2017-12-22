Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a notification to regularise 60,000 daily wagers and casual labourers in various departments.

The 'Jammu & Kashmir Casual and Other Workers Â– Regular Engagement Rules 2017' notification, which was issued yesterday by the Finance Department, will formally set into motion the process for their regularisation.

It will benefit nine categories of workers including the daily-rated, casual, and seasonal ones.

These workers will be categorised as skilled and non- skilled on the basis of their educational, technical and professional background. Their salaries will be based on how long they have been on the job and their designations changed to Government Services Assistants (GSA).

They will also receive all the financial and service benefits.

The regularisation would begin immediately. PTI AB CHT .

