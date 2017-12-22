Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 22 (PTI) Forest department officials arrested three persons today for allegedly killing a tusker by electrocuting it at Digi village in Buguda forest range in Ganjam district.

The decomposed carcass of the tusker was recovered by the forest officials yesterday, said the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Ghumusar South, B K Acharya.

An official said livewires were laid on Wednesday for poaching animals such as wild boar and spotted deer.

The elephant got entangled in the livewires and died on the spot, the official said. PTI COR SKN SBN .

