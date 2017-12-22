Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, the birthplace of Rajmata Jijabai, to commemorate the Maratha icon's birthday on January 12.

In a statement issued on behalf of the party, Preeti Sharma Menon said that after invoking Rajmata Jijabai's blessings, Kejriwal will hold a rally at Sindkhed Raja where important announcements will be made.

Terming her as the "birth mother of Swaraj", Sharma said that Rajmata Jijabai remains the most towering beacon of women empowerment in the world even 420 years after she was born.

"Rajmata established the foundation of the Maratha Empire in Pune and gave us Shivaji Maharaj, a leader whose bravery and justice are unmatched in the annals of history," the release stated. PTI APM BNM .

