Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today inaugurated the newly constructed Kolkata Police Museum and Library.

Housed in a heritage building on Ripon Street, the museum hosts a state-of-the-art library with over 15,000 books ranging from old classics to current bestsellers.

The museum will be one stop place for bibliophiles, history aficionados and others.

"It will let one have a glimpse into rare and unknown snippets of Kolkata Police's history," a senior official of the Force said.

City Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, was among other dignitaries like Bishop of Calcutta Rt Rev Ashoke Biswas, Archbishop of Calcutta Thomas D'Souza, former Olympian Gurbux Singh, city mayor Sovan Chatterjee who were present at the inaugural.

Banerjee also released 'My Golden Days', an autobiography of Gurbux Singh while inaugurating the Christmas Festival at Park Street. PTI SCH KK SCH KK .

