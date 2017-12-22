Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) The consortium of lenders to Lanco Infratech, which is under insolvency proceedings, may seek three more months from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to arrive at a resolution, citing "encouraging" response so far, says sources.

On August 7, the NCLT suspended the Lanco board and appointed Savan Godiawala as the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) for the company that owes more than.

The tribunal had then also set a six-months deadline to resolve the problem.

The IRP's job is to try and find ways for resolution, among others, with creditors and lenders of the company within the stipulated time.

Lanco Infratech is part of the first 12 accounts that was listed by the Reserve Bank on June 13. It owes an IDBI Bank-led lenders consortium over Rs 44,3600 crore.

"The resolution started from August 7 and the maximum time is 180 days. From there one can seek another 90 days.

Since there has been good response, the lenders may seek a three-month extension from NCLT. Some big companies are showing interest either for capital infusion or for a buyout," a senior official in the know of the development said today.

The 180-days period expires on February 7.An extension will be sought in the next two weeks," the source added.

Replying to a query from a shareholder at the annual general meeting, Godiawala said in the next three months it will known whether the company will survive or go into liquidation.

He said the job of a IRP is to find out the total claims on the company, its payables and receivables and also how to bring in a resolution.

He also said the 180-days period is extendable to a maximum of 270 days within which the IRP will have find a resolution plan and also there will be a committee of creditors who will be reported to periodically.

"We are about four-and-a-half months into the resolution period and we are left with 45 days now. We've already prepared an information memorandum on the status of the firm and what could be the possible resolution.

He also said they are trying to meet the committee of creditors to find a resolution. "In the next three months, we'll get an idea whether this company will survive or can be revived and a resolution can be achieved. If resolution cannot be achieved, then it will go into liquidation," he said, adding the panel of creditors is empowered to accept, refuse or modify any offer. PTI GDK DYM BEN BEN .

