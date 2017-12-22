New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Auto component maker Lumax Industries today said income tax authorities are conducting searches at various locations of the group.

"We confirm that a search/enquiry is under progress by Income Tax authorities at various locations of the Lumax group," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is extending its full co-operation to the authorities and providing all the requisite information to the concerned authorities, it added.

It, however, did not share details.

The company said the proceedings have not impacted any routine operations of the company.

Lumax has ten 10 manufacturing facilities across the country. The company offers a range of lighting systems and solutions for four wheelers, two wheelers, trucks and buses among others. PTI MSS MKJ .

