Nagpur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government today announced compensation ranging from Rs 6,800 to Rs 23,250 per hectare for farmers who lost their paddy crops.

Cotton cultivators who lost their crops due to pink bollworm would get Rs 6,800 to Rs 37,500 per hectare depending on the extent of damage, the government announced.

The compensation package was announced by state Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar.

He said, "Cotton cultivators would get Rs 6,800 per hectare through NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) and Rs 8,000 per hectare from crop insurance." The minister added that under the Maharashtra Cotton Seeds (Regulation of Supply, Distribution, Sale and Fixation of Sale Price) Act, 2009 farmers would get also Rs 16,000 per hectare for upto two hectares.

He said that farmers whose fruit cultivation had been damaged would get up to Rs 43,000 per hectare through NDRF and insurance. PTI ND BNM .

