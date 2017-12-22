Nagpur, December 22, (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil today said that the state government had no answers to issues raised by the Opposition.

He was speaking at a press conference here after the conclusion of the winter session of the Assembly.

He said that despite the Opposition demanding that the session be extended to three weeks, the government right from the start wanted to wrap it up as soon as possible.

He attacked the government over its failure to address the issue of compensation to farmers whose cotton crop had been attacked by bollworms.

He also accused the goverment of failing to provide fair price to soyabean and cotton producers.

Raising doubts on the farm loan waiver scheme, Vikhe Patil said the government was yet to submit the list of farmers whose loans had been waived.

"It is clear from the winter session proceedings that this government is against social justice, is anti-farmer and is protecting corrupt practices," he said.

Attacking the government on the issue of law and order, he said that government was still unable to nab absconding BJP corporator Munna Yadav from Nagpur.

He alleged that the absconding corporator was hiding in a farmhouse near Nagpur.

"We had asked the government to remove him from the government post he is in charge of but the CM did not reply to this demand," Vikhe Patil said.

He also attacked the Shiv Sena saying that the party did not take a stand on the farmers' issue.

In reply to a query on holding the monsoon session of the Assembly in Nagpur, Vikhe Patil said that his party had no objection to it being held in July.

"It is a good move and it should be extended to three weeks. It will allow for comprehensive discussions on issues relating to Vidarbha," he added.

He demanded that the government should apologise to former chief minister Ashok Chavan over the allegations leveled against Chavan in the Adarsh scam.

He said the present government had decided to pursue action against Chavan despite the earlier Governor refusing sanction to prosecute him.

"Subsequently, the present Governor set aside the previous Governor's order and allowed Chavan's prosecution.

However the recent verdict on Chavan has proved that the government leveled false allegations and it should apologise to him," said Vikhe Patil. PTI CLS BNM .

