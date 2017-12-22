Karimnagar (Tel), Dec 22 (PTI) The sessions court here today sentenced a man to a rigorous imprisonment for life for his wife's murder.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on Pachikatla Srinivas Goud (38), the accused.

According to the prosecution, on July 28, 2013 Goud, resident of Akunoor under Saidapur police station limits, killed his wife Padma (32) by setting her on fire following a petty altercation.

Judge P Venkata Lalitha Siva Jyothi convicted Goud today after hearing arguments from both the sides.

Goud was shifted to the Central Prison at Warangal, said police. PTI COR KRK .

