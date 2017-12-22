Noida, Dec 22 (PTI) Police said today they have arrested a man for allegedly demanding Rs 10-lakh extortion money from a trader in Dadri.

The man had claimed to be member of the Anil Dujana gang, but investigation revealed he was associated with another gang and used Dujana's name to scare the trader, Dadri DSP Nishank Sharma said.

The accused has been identified as Ajay and he made the extortion call on December 20.

Initially, he had demanded Rs five lakh from the trader, but later raised the amount to Rs 10 lakh, Sharma said.

The police arrested him using surveillance of his mobile phone number. PTI CORR ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.