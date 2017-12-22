New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Minimum temperatures continued to remain above normal levels in several parts of the northern states, where dense to moderate fog was witnessed today, even as rainfall occurred at a few places over Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over Kerala and Rayalaseema.

A thick blanket of smog enveloped the national capital where the maximum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal. According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

The weatherman has forecast clear skies for tomorrow with possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

The minimum temperature remained above the normal limit at most places in Punjab and Haryana also. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 10 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius. Karnal's minimum settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul (9), Rohtak (12.2) and Sirsa 8.2 degrees Celsius also registered above normal minimum temperature.

In Punjab, the night temperature at Amritsar settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Patiala's minimum settled at 10.3 degrees while Pathankot registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

However, Adampur experienced a cold night at 5.4 degrees.

Barring Ambala, where shallow fog prevailed in the morning, the weather was clear at most other places in the two states including Chandigarh, the MeT official said.

In Rajasthan, night temperatures hovered above normal in parts of the state where Bhilwara was the coldest place with minimum temperature of 6.7 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said. The minimum temperatures were 1-3 degrees above normal last night.

Churu and Chittorgarh recorded minimum temperature of 7.4 and 7.7 degree Celsius respectively, while the night temperatures at Pilani, Sriganganagar, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Kota and Barmer was 8.4, 8.7, 10, 11, 11.5, 11.7 and 14.1 degree Celsius respectively.

There was no cold wave anywhere in the state and the weather conditions would remain the same during next 24 hours, the MeT department said.

Dense fog occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh where Hamirpur recorded the lowest temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The weather was dry over other parts of the state and there was no significant change in the night and day temperatures, it said.

The MeT has forecast shallow to moderate fog at some places in the state tomorrow.

Meanwhile, rainfall occurred at a few places over Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over Kerala and Rayalaseema. Dry weather prevailed over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. PTI TEAM TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.