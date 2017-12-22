Patna, Dec 22 (PTI) A four-day cultural programme, organized on the sidelines of the "Shukrana" (thanksgiving) ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here today.

The cultural programme, which will continue till December 25, was organized at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall where the chief minister felicitated a number of artistes like Sitar player Shahid Parvez, Dhrupad singer Pandit Indrakishore Mishra, Manipuri dancer Priti Patel and folk singer Sanjana Raj by presenting them with shawls and mementoes.

On the occasion, Priti Patel and her troupe performed a classical Manipuri dance item.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Road and Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav and the minister for art, culture and youth department - which is organizing the programme, were among those who attended the function.

"Shukrana" marks the conclusion of the year-long 350th "Prakash Parv" celebrations which began in January this year and has been attended by a host of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A huge city of tents has been set up close to the Patna bypass, which can accommodate up to 35,000 pilgrims and is equipped with facilities like "langar" (community kitchen), drinking water, electricity and toilets.

Sikh pilgrims from across the country and abroad are visiting the Bihar capital to take part in "Shukrana" and pay obeisance at Takhat Sri Harmandir-ji, Patna Sahib, the shrine built at the place where Guru Gobind Singh was born. PTI NAC JM .

