Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) The Jagti camp in Jammu's Nagorta had special visitors today, all lining up to congratulate Kashyap Neha Pandita, a woman migrant staying there, who recently cleared the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) exams.

The minister for Public Works Naeem Akhtar and BJP legislators Surinder Ambardar and GL Raina visited Pandita's humble tenement to offer her personal felicitations for securing fourth rank in the KAS examination.

Pandita is the first ever woman migrant to clear the exam while staying in a camp in the state.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to twitter to congratulate Neha on her achivement.

"Congratulations to Kashyap Neha Pandita for ranking 4th in the KAS exams. Braving all odds with her hard work and perseverance, she has made her state and country proud", Mehbooba wrote on twitter.

"I thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Ji for greeting and blessings", Neha told reporters.

Mehbooba credited Neha's family for her success, saying family support is key to success of a child and it is important that girls are given the conducive environment to excel and succeed in life.

The chief minister said her selection will encourage others from the community to work hard for achieving their dreams.

Appreciating the role and contribution of Kashmiri Pandit community in the administration, Mehbooba asked the youth of the community to learn from Pandita's courage and commitment.

Neha's family was forced out of their home in Maenhall hamlet of terror-infested South Kashmir's Shopian district during the peak of militancy in the Valley in 1992.

She, along with her five other members of the family, first lived in a tent in the Jhiri Camp in the outskirts of Jammu, then in a one-room accommodation in Mishriwalla.

The Jagti Camp, where she shifted in 2011, houses over 4,500 families of displaced Pandits and is located in the Nagorta Assembly constituency in the outskirts of Jammu. PTI AB CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.