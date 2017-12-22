New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The following are PTI's top/expected stories at 8 pm: STORIES IN THE PIPELINE Mumbai_P Chidambaram to address event in Mumbai STORIES ON THE WIRE Nation DEL44 SINOINDIA-2NDLD BORDER India-China hold border talks; discuss CBMs after Doklam New Delhi: India and China agreed today that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, and exchanged ideas on various confidence building measures (CBMs) in this regard as the two sides tried to put behind them the Doklam episode.

DEL45 POL-RAHUL-CONG-CWC BJP's foundation based on 'lies': Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Terming the trial court verdict in 2G spectrum case a vindication of the Congress' stand, party president Rahul Gandhi today alleged that the ruling BJP's whole architecture and foundation were based on "lies".

BOM18 GJ-LD RUPANI Shah's man Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM, Nitin Patel his deputy Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani, a confidante of BJP chief Amit Shah, will be the Gujarat chief minister for a second term, with the state BJP legislature party today unanimously electing him as its leader.

DEL40 DL-JOSHI-AIIMS Former UP governor Banwari Lal Joshi passes away New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh governor Banwari Lal Joshi passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today due to septic shock following an infection of the valves, hospital sources said. He was 82.

DEL33 RAWAT-LD PAKISTAN Peace talks when Pak stops supporting terror in JK: Rawat Jaipur: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today said peace talks with Pakistan can take place only when it stops supporting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

DEL17 BIZ-LSQ-BANK-FRAUD Banks lost nearly Rs 17K cr to frauds last fiscal, says finmin New Delhi: Banks lost a whopping Rs 16,789 crore on account of frauds in the last fiscal, the finance ministry said in the Lok Sabha today.

DEL31 ED-BIKANER-LD ARREST Bikaner land scam: ED arrests two New Delhi/Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has arrested two persons in connection with its money laundering probe in the Bikaner land scam case, which is allegedly linked to Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

MDS9 TN-JAYA-PANEL-LD SASIKALA Jaya probe panel issues summons to Sasikala, Apollo Hospitals Chennai: A one-man inquiry commission probing the death of J Jayalalithaa today issued summons to her close aide V K Sasikala and Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy seeking information about the hospitalisation and treatment provided to the late Tamil Nadu chief minister.

PAR 4 LS-CONG-PROTEST Cong continues protests over PM's remarks, walks out of LS New Delhi: The protests by Congress in the Lok Sabha over the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former premier Manmohan Singh entered the fifth day today, as it also asked the BJP to apologise for the charges it had made regarding the 2G spectrum scam.

PAR3 RS-ADJOURN RS adjourns: Cong insists on resolving impasse over PM's remarks New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it assembled today as Congress insisted that the impasse over the reported remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh should be resolved first.

Legal LGB 5 MH-HC-ADARSH-LD CHAVAN HC sets aside Guv's nod to prosecute Chavan in Adarsh case Mumbai: In a relief for former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, the Bombay High Court today quashed and set aside Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao's sanction granted to the CBI in 2016 to prosecute the senior Congress leader in the Adarsh Housing scam.

LGD22 COURT-LD RYAN Ryan murder case: CBI opposes bail plea of 16-yr-old accused Gurgaon: The CBI today opposed the bail plea of the 16- year-old student accused in the Ryan murder case, saying the recent Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order to try him as an adult "speaks about his mental status and the heinous crime he committed".

LGD 12 DL-COURT-MALLYA Court to hear FERA violation case against Mallya on Jan 4 New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear on January 4 the issue of whether to declare fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya a proclaimed offender (PO) for allegedly evading summonses in a FERA violation case.

Foreign FGN13 US-PAK-2NDLD PENCE Trump has put Pak on notice for harbouring terrorists: Pence Washington/Islamabad: US President Donald Trump has put Pakistan on notice for providing safe haven to the Taliban and other militant groups, Vice President Mike Pence has said, warning that the country has much to lose if it does not stop harbouring terrorists on its soil. (By Lalit K Jha & Sajjad Hussain) FGN4 ISRAEL-UNGA-JERUSALEM Israel rejects as preposterous vote against Jerusalem at UNGA Jerusalem: Israel has rejected as "preposterous" the vote by 127 countries, including India, at the UN General Assembly that opposed the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. By Harinder Mishra PTI CHT .

