Dholpur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has forwarded the detailed project report of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to the Centre for approval which will address water problems in the state's eastern parts.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje today said the Rs 37,000 crore project would benefit 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.

"Access water from Kalisindh, Parvati, Mej, Chakan and other rivers will be channelised and used for irrigation and drinking purpose in 13 districts," Raje said at a function here.

The chief minister said Rs 2300 crore would be spent in repairing damaged roads in the state in next one year.

The chief minister also announced that Purani Bari road will be developed as an airstrip. PTI CORR SDA CHT .

