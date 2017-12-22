Indore, Dec 22 (PTI) Rohit Sharma today blazed his way to the joint fastest century in T20 Internationals, reaching the three-figure mark off just 35 balls in the second match against Sri Lanka here.

To get to the milestone, Rohit blasted 11 fours and eight sixes, matching South African batsman David Miller, who had taken the same number of deliveries during their 83-run win against Bangladesh in October.

Such was the dominance of Rohit that he scored 108 of his runs in boundaries only. The Mumbaikar fell in the 13th over after making 118 with the help of 12 fours and 10 sixes.

Rohit is also the only Indian to score two T20I hundreds.

KL Rahul and Suresh Raina have one each.

The 30-year-old Indian had smashed his third ODI double- century during the second one-dayer against Sri Lanka at Mohali early this month. PTI ATK AH AH .

