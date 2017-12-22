Raipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Seven naxals were today arrested and three others, including a woman, surrendered in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar division.

Police said that seven naxals were arrested by security forces in Sukma district while three rebels, including a woman, surrendered in Narayanpur district.

The seven were arrested after a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police acted on a tip-off and rounded them up from the forests falling under Kistaram police station limits.

Police said that those arrested have been identified as Madvi Deva (25), Sodhi Kuma (20), Kuram Kosa (30), Kuram Hidma (20), Muchaki Ayta (21), Kawasi Joga (22) and Beko Ganga (35).

An official said that those arrested had fired on a police patrolling team in the Tetemadgu forest last month.

In a separate incident, three rebels, Sudor Vatti (30), Somaru Kavde (22) and a woman naxal Balmati Korram (40), surrendered before Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh.

Korram was carrying a reward of Rs 2000 on her head, he said.

The official added that the rebels had expressed disillusionment with the "hollow" ideology of the Naxal movement and were impressed with the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government. PTI TKP BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.