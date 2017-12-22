Christians: CM Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) The Telangana government would come out with a scheme to facilitate subsidised travel to Jerusalem for members of the Christian community, it said today.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made the announcement while speaking at a Christmas function organised by the state government.

His government is committed to the welfare of Christians and all other sections of the society, he said.

The government would take tough measures for the safety and security of the community, he said. PTI SJR KRK .

