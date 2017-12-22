Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government today announced that Rs 20 lakh solatium would be given to the family of a sepoy, who died in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the death of N Moorthy (32) in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir on December 19 and said he had issued orders to give Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family members.

"I am grieved to hear the news of the demise of Sepoy N Moorthy and express my deep conoldences to his family members", he said in an official release The Chief Minister said he has issued orders to give Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family members.

A Defence press release said that Moorthy is survived by - wife Thamilarasi and two sons Subiksan and M Merwin.

The body of the sepoy would be arriving in Coimbatore from New Delhi tomorrow, the release added. PTI VIJ APR APR .

