Dehradun, Dec 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has launched a biography based on chronicles of his early struggle and lesser known aspects of his life.

Titled 'Trivendra Ek Zindaginama - Khairasain ka Sooraj', the book is written by a doctor named Nandan Singh Bisht, an official release said here.

Speaking at the event, several speakers such as Jagar singer and Padma Shri awardee Basanti Bisht, former state women's commission chairperson Sushila Baluni, noted environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Anil Joshi praised Rawat and described him as a "politician with a strong character and a simple heart". PTI ALM KJ .

