Kanpur (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A woman employee of the Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank here today foiled a robbery bid by two armed men, police said.

Around 12:50 pm, one of the robbers entered the bank's Barra branch and opened fire before entering assistant manager Reena Chowdhry's cabin, Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Meena said.

Pointing a gun at her, the robber ordered Chowdhry to transfer all the cash into his bag, the SSP said.

The woman officer, however, dodged the robber and pressed the emergency siren button installed near her table that alerted the people inside and outside the bank.

Sensing trouble, the masked robber ran out towards his accomplice who was waiting on his bike.

The bank employees raised an alarm and the people in vicinity nabbed the two robbers and thrashed them before handing them over to police.

The arrested robbers have been identified as Vijay Pandey (23) and Gyanendra Srivastava (25) - both residents of neighbouring pocket Naubasta.

Pandey was earlier working in Mumbai where he has been booked for forgery. PTI COR SMI CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.