Kaushambi (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in Manjhanpur here, police said today.

Babulal, 60, and his son-in-law Rajendra Babu, 40, were riding the motorcycle near Teva village yesterday when a soil-laden truck hit the bike from behind, killing them instantly, they said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," a police official said.

The truck driver has been arrested. PTI COR SAB CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.