2 killed after truck hits bike in UP
By PTI | Published: 23rd December 2017 12:40 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd December 2017 12:45 PM | A+A A- |
Kaushambi (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in Manjhanpur here, police said today.
Babulal, 60, and his son-in-law Rajendra Babu, 40, were riding the motorcycle near Teva village yesterday when a soil-laden truck hit the bike from behind, killing them instantly, they said.
"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," a police official said.
The truck driver has been arrested. PTI COR SAB CHT .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.