Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Three persons were arrested today on charge of duping a person over Rs 11 lakh in New Town satellite township area, for securing admission of his son to a medical college, police said.

The three, identified as Ranjan Panda, Sanjay Das and Rajesh Das, were arrested from an apartment in the area, Electronic Complex Police station sources said.

The arrests were made following complaints lodged by one Nabin Chandra at the Electronic Complex police station that the accused had taken Rs 11,32,000 from him with a false promise to get his son admitted to a medical college in Bengaluru but the promise turned out to be a false one. PTI SUS RG .

