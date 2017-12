Lady Two (Mr.A.B.K.Dubash.) 61.5 crd 57.5 R S Bhati first.

So Regal 55.5 crd 51.5 P. Vikram second, Carpe Noctem 53 Dasrath Singh third & I Me N Myself 52.5 J Gurung fourth All ran Won by 4 ½, 3/4 , & 2 ¾ Time: 1m 07.239 sec Tote: Rs 52/-for win, Rs17/-, Rs 29/-, and Rs 17/- for places Fc: Rs 591/- Shp: Rs 68/- Thp: Rs 71/- Tanala: Rs 1446/- Favourtie: Outrider Winner Trained by: Arti Doctor.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.