Indus Prince (Mr.Bimal Khemka.) 52.5 Arshad Alam first.

Fab Bullet 53.5 crd 49.5 Sujit Kr Paswan second, Zandra 56 Mohit Singh third and Cool Conqueror 62 crd 58 Rupal Singh fourth All Ran Won by 2 ¼, 2, and ¾ Time: 2m 11.030 sec Tote: Rs 31/-for win, Rs 14/-, Rs 22/- and Rs 16/- for places Fc: Rs 308/- Shp: Rs 51/- Thp: 52/- Tanala: Rs 970/- Favourtie: Very Special Winner Trained by Vikash Jaiswal.

----- (More) PTI Corr PS AH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.