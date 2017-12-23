Coimbatore, Dec 23 (PTI) City-based Poppys Hotel today claimed to have put up the tallest Christmas tree in India at 63 feet, which is now open for visitors at its premises.

A team of 30 persons worked for a week to create the 1.2 tonne tree in partnership with Dream Flowers events, Poppys Group of Hotels Operation Manager, R Jayaraman said.

"Right from planning, sketching and execution of the tree, our team worked in a phased manner. The idea is to bring Coimbatore to the limelight...we are also aiming to etch our name in the Guinness World Records," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function here to open the tree to visitors.

The tree was created in descending order and every level is decorated with accessories associated with Christmas like stars and cap of Santa Claus, he said Jayaraman claimed they had broken the record set in 2014 by a private society in Worli, South Central Mumbai, which created a 56-feet tall Christmas tree. PTI NVM APR APR .

