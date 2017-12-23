Nobu (Mr.C.K.Pasari & Miss D.Pasari rep. United Investments, Mr.Rajiv Pasari and Mr.Pradeep Bajoria.) 54 crd 50 P. Vikram first, Multivalue 59.5 C. Alford second, Mellow Fellow 58 Mohit Singh third and Midnight Magic 54.5 Hindu Singh fourth All ran Won by 5 ½, 2 ½, and 1 ¼ Time: 1m 12.924 sec Tote: Rs 34/-for win, Rs 17, Rs 10/- and Rs 16/- for places Fc: Rs 69/- Shp: Rs 43/- Thp: Rs 55/- Tanala: Rs 206/- Favourtie: Multivalue Winner Trained by: J E Mckeown.

