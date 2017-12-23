Gryffindor (Mr.Ajay Jalan rep. Ultimo Stud Farm Pvt.Ltd,Mr.Sumant Dalmiya, Mr.Jayanti Prasad Khaitan,Mr.Soumendra Nath Mookherjee & Mr.Manoj Pasari) 50.5 Dasrath Singh first, Leopard Creek 55.5 Hindu Singh second, Knighthood 56.5 Arshad Alam third and One Man army 56 crd 52 Sujit Kr Paswan fourth All Ran Won by 1 ½, Neck, and ½ Time: 1m 13.115 secs Tote: Rs 20/-for win, Rs 12/- , Rs 20/- and Rs 36/- for places Fc: Rs 168/- Shp: Rs 66/- Thp : Rs 145/- Tanala: Rs 1580/- Favourtie: Gryffindor Winner Trained by: Bharath Singh.

