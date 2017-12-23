Memorial Cup (abt 1200m) Captain Cook (Mrs.Sumita Saha) 58 Arshad Alam first, Shivalik Story 53.5 A Ashhad Asbar second, Taygettus 56.5 C.Alford third and Noverro 58.5 Dasrath Singh fourth All Ran Won by ¾, S Head, and ½ Time: 1m 13.496 secs Tote: Rs 155/-for win, Rs 44/-, Rs 22/-, and Rs 16/- for laces Fc: Rs 2796/- Shp: Rs 57/- Thp : 82/- Tanala: Rs 17,176/- Favourtie: Fortune Express Winner Trained by: Bharath Singh.

