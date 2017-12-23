Naumee (Mr.Hemang D.Doctor & Mr.Vishal Kamal Doctor) 59.5 Srikanth Kamble first, Shape The Scape 56.5 Ranidan Singh second, Monaco 58.5 Hindu Singh third and Red Bug 61.5 B. Mahesh fourth All Ran Won by 2, Nose, and 1 Time: 1m 07.950 secs Tote: Rs 43/-for win, Rs 19/-, Rs 20/-, and Rs 17/- for places Fc: Rs 393/- Shp: Rs 55/- Thp : 83/- Tanala: Rs 853/- Favourtie: Archiovolt Winner Trained by: Aashay Doctor.

============= Treble (i) Rs 370/- Treble (ii) Rs 967/- Treble (iii) Rs 1645/- Consolation Rs 2239/- 70% Jackpot Rs 19,225/- (8 tickts) ============== 1 CDT Rs 331/- 2 CDT Rs 312/- 3 CDT Rs 363/- 4 CDT Rs 143/- ------ PTI Corr PS AH .

