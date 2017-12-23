New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Almond california prices rose by Rs 200 per 40 kg at the wholesale dryfruits market in the national capital today on rising seasonal demand from retailers and stockists amid low stocks.

Marketmen said rising demand from retailers and stockists due to winter season against restricted arrivals from overseas markets mainly attributed the rise in almond and its kernel prices.

Almond (California) rose by Rs 200 to Rs 17,100-17,300 per 40 kg. Its kernel also edged up by Rs 10 to Rs 615-625 per kg, respectively.

Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs): Almond (California-new) Rs 17,100-17,300, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,000-12,500, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,000-5,100, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 615-625 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 700-800 per kg, chilgoza- (Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,650-2,750, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,080-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 980-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 915-920, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 815-825, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 665-770, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 645-755, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 550-670, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-18,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,800-5,500, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-40,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari local Rs 10,000- 15,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kg), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kg) Rs 3,600-4,300 (40 kg), kishmish Indian green Rs 6,800-10,400 (40 kg), pistachio Irani Rs 1,100-1,200 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,400-1,475 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,565-1,645 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-860 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel(1 kg) Rs 500-900. PTI DP DPL SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.