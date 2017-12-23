Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Arshi Khan was tonight evicted from reality show "Bigg Boss". In today's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of surprise eviction, host Salman Khan announced that Arshi was out of Season 11 of "Bigg Boss" as she got the least number of votes.

This week seven contestants were nominated for eviction as a punishment for discussing nominations. Those who were nominated were Arshi, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde.

After she was ousted from the popular reality show, "Bigg Boss" gave Arshi special power to save two contestants and she chose Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.

Salman announced that there will be live voting and whoever between Vikas and Priyank gets maximum votes will directly reach the Semi-finale week. It was Vikas who got more votes than Priyank. The show is aired on Colors channel. PTI KKP BNM .

