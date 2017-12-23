Itanagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today apprised Prime Minister Narendra about the initiatives undertaken by his government to improve governance in the state.

Khandu who called on Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence office at New Delhi, extended gratitude to the Centre for acknowledging the absence of connectivity in the region and thereby supporting it, an official report said here.

The chief minister informed Modi that the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) project which will see investment of over Rs 50,000 crores over the next three years is a huge step in bridging the connectivity deficit.

He further expressed gratefulness to the Centre for appreciating the need to create robust infrastructure in the border villages and a Â‘comprehensive packageÂ’ is being prepared for addressing the critical infrastructure gaps.

"A proposal for construction of a Frontier Highway is also under active consideration under Ministry of Home Affairs and I hope that it will also be launched soon. East-West Industrial Corridor in the foothills will usher in a surge of economic activity," Khandu said.

The survey for preparation of DPR is under preparation and will be submitted for funds," he informed while requesting Prime Minister to direct the concern ministry to expedite the matter.

Khandu thanked the Centre for announcing new rail links in the state which will provide regular rail connectivity apart from being reliable and affordable travel for the poor.

Reiterating his request for the green field airport at Itanagar, the chief minister sought ModiÂ’s personal support in early commencement of construction work for the civil airport at Hollongi, near here, for which technical surveys have already been carried out by Ministry of Civil aviation.

He also sought resources for creating infrastructure for the administrative centres including transmission lines, social infrastructure of Health and Education advocating that the existing assets have outlived its utility.

The chief minister reiterated the request made on earlier occasion for releasing the remaining grants of Rs 1060 crore for several centrally sponsored schemes which have been delinked.

The chief minister also requested the prime minister to consider for establishment of a cantonment based at Itanagar as assured by the Defence minister.

After giving a patient hearing, the prime minister assured all out support to Arunachal Pradesh.

He also assured to make a visit to the state shortly on the request from the delegation.

The chief minister was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and state BJP President Tapir Gao, the report added. PTI UPL RG .

