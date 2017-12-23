Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 2100 hrs: BOM5 MH-SALMAN Mumbai: Mumbai police say they are looking into a complaint seeking registration of offence against actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly using a casteist term on a television show.

BOM9 MH-LD NAIDU Shirdi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asks why should anybody have a problem with singing "Vande Mataram".

BOM10 GJ-RAHUL-GUJARAT MODEL Ahmedabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi says Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much talked-about Gujarat development model was debunked during the Gujarat polls.

BOM4 CG-ASSEMBLY-NO CONFIDENCE Raipur: Raman Singh-led BJP government comfortably survives a no-confidence motion moved by opposition Congress in the Chhattisgarh Assembly after a 19-hour-long debate.

LGB3 MP-COURT-LD GANGRAPE Bhopal: A court here sentences four men to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old woman near the Habibganj railway station in the city in October.

LGB4 GJ-COURT-THE WIRE Ahmedabad: A court here partly lifts its gag order against news portal "The Wire", allowing it to publish articles on the business of Jay Shah. PTI KRK KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.