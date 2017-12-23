Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1630 hrs.

LGB2 MP-COURT-GANGRAPE Bhopal: A court here today sentences four men to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old woman near the Habibganj railway station in the city in October.

BOM1 GJ-RAHUL Ahmedabad: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visits the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district ahead of a meeting with party leaders to introspect on Gujarat Assembly polls.

BOM2 MH-NAIDU Shirdi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wonders why should anybody have a problem with singing "Vande Mataram".

PTI KRK KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.