Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The Hyderabad Police have filed a charge sheet in a local court against three persons who allegedly attempted to join the Islamic State terror group in 2015.

The charge sheet was filed in a local court but "it has not yet been numbered" (for further proceedings before the court)," Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said today.

The three men, in their 20s, were arrested at the Nagpur airport after a long surveillance of their activities in 2015 when they allegedly tried to head for the Middle-East to join the ISIS via Srinagar.

They face charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code, among other laws.

The trio are currently on bail, police sources said.

PTI SJR KRK KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.