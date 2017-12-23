Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off 24 new ambulances in the first phase under the existing 108 ambulance service.

The introduction of new ambulance aims to improve the performance of Emergency Ambulance Service in the state, particularly in tribal districts, Patnaik said.

The new ambulances will meet the increasing demand of the people, Patnaik said adding that 24 ambulances has been introduced in the first phase.

Another 68 ambulances will be rolled out in the next phase, said an official release.

The state government has made a budget provision of Rs 90 crore for these additional ambulances.

The 108 Emergency Medical Ambulance Service was launched in the state on March 5, 2013 and presently has fleet of 420 vehicles covering all 30 districts, providing emergency medical service, free of cost to the people. PTI AAM RG .

